Real Madrid Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online

Bayern Munich must reverse the tide of history in order to continue its UEFA Champions League adventure.
Real Madrid will host Bayern Munnich on Tuesday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. Real Madrid carries a 2-1 lead into the contest thanks to last week’s road win over Bayern Munich.
The German club now must contain Cristiano Ronaldo and banish past memories in order to upset the odds.
Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich online.
When: Tuesday, April 18, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live stream: FOX Soccer 2GO
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga
Powered by WordPress.com VIP