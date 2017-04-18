Soccer

Real Madrid Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online

by on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 12:13PM
576

Bayern Munich must reverse the tide of history in order to continue its UEFA Champions League adventure.

Real Madrid will host Bayern Munnich on Tuesday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. Real Madrid carries a 2-1 lead into the contest thanks to last week’s road win over Bayern Munich.

The German club now must contain Cristiano Ronaldo and banish past memories in order to upset the odds.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich online.

When: Tuesday, April 18, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live stream: FOX Soccer 2GO

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN