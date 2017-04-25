Red Sox Injury Update: Dustin Pedroia Day-To-Day; Pablo Sandoval Had MRI

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox suffered a couple injuries during their weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia had to leave Friday’s game after Orioles third baseman Manny Machado slid into the bag and cleated his left leg.

The Red Sox also lost third baseman Pablo Sandoval who suffered a sprained right knee during Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Orioles.

Boston had an off day Monday and received good news in regard to the Pedroia.

MLB.com’s Ian Browne reported Monday that the second baseman was examined at Massachusetts General Hospital and is day-to-day. He is not expected to have to spend time on the 10-day disabled list.

Sandoval underwent an MRI on Monday, according to Browne, and the results are not yet known, but the third baseman’s status for the upcoming series with the New York Yankees is in doubt.

The Red Sox also are waiting to get left-handed starter David Price back from a left elbow injury that has sidelined him since March.

Price tossed a 45-pitch bullpen session on Monday, according to Browne. The left-hander got up and down three times in order to simulate three innings of work. He took 15-minute breaks to simulate the inning breaks.

There still is no timetable for his return, although Brown reports that he might be close to going out for a rehab start.

The Red Sox start a three-game series with the Yankees on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images