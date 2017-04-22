Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi Get Day Off

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s bats were quiet yet again Friday night as they were topped by the Baltimore Orioles 2-0. But that wasn’t the only loss the Red Sox suffered.

Dustin Pedroia was forced to leave Friday’s game after being spiked in the calf by a Manny Machado slide. The second baseman is out of action Saturday as he nurses the injury, but he doesn’t believe it to be worthy of a disabled list stint.

Pedroia has a sore left knee and ankle. Does not see it as a DL issue. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 22, 2017

Andrew Benintendi also will get the day off for Boston. The young center fielder has played in all 17 games to start the season, so a scheduled rest day makes sense. Mitch Moreland is now the lone Red Sox player who has yet to have a day off.

Steven Wright gets the ball for Boston, looking to build off his Patriot’s Day start. The knuckleballer hurled six innings, in which he only gave up one run and helped the Sox pick up a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He’ll be countered by Orioles left-hander Jayson Aquino, who will be making his first major league start.

Here are both teams’ lineups for Friday night’s contest.

BOSTON RED SOX (10-7)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Chris Young, LF

Sandy Leon, C

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Steven Wright, RHP (1-1, 8.36 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (11-4)

Craig Gentry, LF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, 3B

Mark Trumbo, RF

Chris Davis, 1B

Trey Mancini, DH

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

J.J. Hardy, SS

Caleb Joseph, C

Jayson Aquino, LHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images