Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Out Again For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox play the rival New York Yankees for the first time this season, and the lineup is looking rather thin for the occasion.

Dustin Pedroia was expected to be back for Tuesday’s series opener before it was rained out, but he’ll be absent Wednesday after Red Sox manager John Farrell said on WEEI’s “Dale & Holley” that the second baseman, who sustained a leg injury on a late slide by Baltimore Orioles third baseman, was feeling sorer. Marco Hernandez will start at second and bat eighth in Pedroia’s stead, while Josh Rutledge will play third base and bat seventh in place of Pablo Sandoval, who’s on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right knee.

Rick Porcello is on the mound Wednesday, and he’ll be looking to right the ship after a shaky start to his season. The Yankees might provide a big opportunity for the right-hander, though, as Porcello went 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA against the Bronx Bombers in 2016 and held New York’s batters to a .222 average over three starts. The Yankees are countering with right-hander Luis Severino, who can’t boast about his stats against the Red Sox. The 23-year-old started two games against Boston last season, losing both and posting a 7.36 ERA.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday night’s Red Sox-Yankees matchup.

RED SOX (11-8)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (1-2, 5.32 ERA)

YANKEES (11-7)

Brett Gardner, LF

Chase Headley, 3B

Matt Holliday, DH

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Starlin Castro, 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Greg Bird, 1B

Austin Romine, C

Ronald Torreyes, SS

Luis Severino, RHP (1-1, 4.05 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images