Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Vaughn Grissom, Zack Short Return

The Red Sox and the Twins will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

Vaughn Grissom will be back in Boston’s lineup after making his club debut Friday night. The 23-year-old second baseman will share an infield with recent trade acquisition Zack Short, who played his first game with the Red Sox last Thursday. Short will round out the batting order and play third base, while Rafael Devers serves as the designated hitter.

The visitors will give the baseball to Cooper Criswell, who’s been a pleasant surprise for Alex Cora and company in the early stage of the season. The right-hander is coming off back-to-back outings in which he pitched five scoreless innings while only allowing a combined five hits. Criswell will be opposed by Minnesota righty Joe Ryan, who pitched six frames in all but one of his first five starts this season.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Twins game:

RED SOX (18-16)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, DH

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Dominic Smith, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Zack Short, 3B

Cooper Criswell, RHP (2-1, 1.65 ERA)

TWINS (19-13)

Alex Kirilloff, LF

Edouard Julien, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Trevor Larnach, DH

Willi Castro, CF

Carlos Santana, 1B

José Miranda, 3B

Joe Ryan, RHP (1-1, 3.38 ERA)