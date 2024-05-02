The Red Sox and the Giants will wrap up their three-game series Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The series finale will mark the Boston debut of Zack Short, who the club acquired via trade with the New York Mets on Wednesday. The veteran infielder will bat three spots behind fellow newcomer Garrett Cooper, who returns to the Red Sox lineup as the designated hitter two days after taking a pitch to the hand.

Speaking of new arrivals, Dominic Smith played his first game with the Red Sox in Wednesday night’s win. Smith was productive in the middle contest of the series, but with a southpaw on the hill for San Francisco on Thursday, it will be Bobby Dalbec at first base for Alex Cora’s crew.

The home nine will give the ball to Josh Winckowski, who pitched three shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Kyle Harrison will toe the rubber for the visitors coming off six scoreless frames against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Friday.

Here are the lineups for Thursday’s Giants-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (18-13)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Connor Wong, C

Garrett Cooper, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Zack Short, 2B

Josh Winckowski, RHP (1-1, 3.50 ERA)

GIANTS (14-17)

Jung Hoo Lee, CF

Jorge Soler, DH

Wilmer Flores, 1B

Michael Conforto, LF

Patrick Bailey, C

Matt Chapman, 3B

Thairo Estrada, 2B

Mike Yastrzemski, RF

Nick Ahmed, SS

Kyle Harrison, LHP (2-1, 4.09 ERA)