Red Sox’s Matt Barnes Suspended 4 Games For Throwing Near Manny Machado’s Head

Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes has been suspended four games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing near the head of Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

The incident occurred in the eighth inning of Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup, which prompted the Boston relief pitcher to be ejected from the contest.

Matt Barnes throws at Manny Machado for spiking Pedroia on Friday pic.twitter.com/X70Fb3KvgD — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) April 23, 2017

The errant pitch was believed by many to be intentional in the aftermath of Machado’s spiking of Dustin Pedroia. The Orioles third baseman injured Pedroia’s knee with a harsh slide into second base in the eighth inning of Friday’s game. The Red Sox second baseman was forced to leave the game and has been sidelined since.

Though Barnes’ pitched looked like a retaliation attempt, the Boston relief pitcher vehemently denied intent.

Barnes: "I would never intentionally throw at somebody's head. That's a line you don't cross. He has every right to be mad." — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) April 23, 2017

The suspension is set to begin Tuesday when the Red Sox host the New York Yankees, but Barnes reportedly has appealed the suspension.

Here’s the release from MLB: pic.twitter.com/u9PEq7Epqm — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 24, 2017

Eduardo Rodriguez, who was the Sox starter Sunday, appears to have avoided discipline.

