Rockets Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Oklahoma City Thunder were unable to solve the fast-paced Houston Rockets in the first two games of their first-round NBA playoff series.

The Rockets dismantled the Thunder in Game 1 and mounted a fourth-quarter comeback in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Russell Westbrook notched the highest-scoring triple-double in playoff history in Game 2, but it went for naught as the MVP front-runner shot 4-for-18 during the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Here’s how you can watch Thunder-Rockets Game 3 online.

When: Friday, April 21, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

