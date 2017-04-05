Rory McIlroy Finds Perfect Match In Beautiful Fiancee Erica Stoll

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 Masters gets underway Thursday, and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy is one of the favorites to take home the green jacket.

A win at Augusta National would give McIlroy the career grand slam and would further etch his name in the annals of golf history.

The 27-year-old golf star also recently became engaged to Erica Stoll. The two met during the 2012 Ryder Cup when Stoll, who works for the PGA, noticed that McIlroy wasn’t present for his tee time. Stoll sent a police escort to pick up McIlroy at his hotel so that he would not be disqualified.

After his failed engagement to professional tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, it appears that McIlroy finally has found a woman that is perfect for his golf game.

H/t CoEd

Story photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images