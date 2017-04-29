Ruthless Chicago Fans Boo Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky at Bulls’ Playoff Game

Share this:

If you take baseball out of the equation, it’s a tough time to be a Chicago sports fan right now.

The Bulls are out of the NBA playoffs, the Blackhawks were swept out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and the Bears are coming off a woeful season. But at least the Bears got their potential franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, right?

Well, apparently even that isn’t cause for celebration in the Windy City.

The newest Bear was at the United Center for the Bulls’ Game 6 matchup with the Boston Celtics on Friday, and he was welcomed with a loud chorus of boos.

Mitchell Trubisky was just shown on the video boards inside the United Center, and a chorus of boos initially greeted him. Wow. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) April 29, 2017

To be fair, there were some cheers, as ESPN’s Coley Harvey pointed out.

Seemed to be some cheers mixed in before his 10 seconds on the screen ended, but boos were definitely there. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) April 29, 2017

But the boos were much more vocal, and were in line with how Chicago fans have been reacting to the Trubisky pick.

Maybe Bears fans have been reading his tweets?

At least the mascot and Trubisky appeared to have a good time.

