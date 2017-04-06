Stephon Gilmore Talks Richard Sherman, Isaiah Thomas At Celtics Game

BOSTON — If there’s a big game at TD Garden, chances are you’ll see a New England Patriot or two cheering on the Boston Celtics.
And that goes for new Patriots, too.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who signed a five-year contract with the Pats in early March, was at TD Garden on Wednesday for the C’s huge showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Gilmore went on to speak with CSNNE’s Michael Giardi about a whole host of Patriots topics.
He also weighed in one of the hot topics of the day — New England’s reported interest in Richard Sherman.
And, with this being a basketball game, he also had some compliments for Stephen Curry and Isaiah Thomas.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
