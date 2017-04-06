Stephon Gilmore Talks Richard Sherman, Isaiah Thomas At Celtics Game

Share this:

BOSTON — If there’s a big game at TD Garden, chances are you’ll see a New England Patriot or two cheering on the Boston Celtics.

And that goes for new Patriots, too.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who signed a five-year contract with the Pats in early March, was at TD Garden on Wednesday for the C’s huge showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stephon Gilmore taking in the Garden #PatriotsNation pic.twitter.com/JuaJ39QWlQ — Courtney Cox (@coxcourtney) April 5, 2017

Gilmore went on to speak with CSNNE’s Michael Giardi about a whole host of Patriots topics.

Chatted with Steph Gilmore. Said he's looking forward to starting workouts with his new teammates April 17th. Tonight is his first C's game — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 5, 2017

Gilmore mentioned one of the first guys he heard from was @McCourtyTwins. Called him a great player. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 5, 2017

He also weighed in one of the hot topics of the day — New England’s reported interest in Richard Sherman.

Gilmore said it would be amazing if Richard Sherman ended up in NE but in this business, you never know. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 5, 2017

And, with this being a basketball game, he also had some compliments for Stephen Curry and Isaiah Thomas.

Gilmore said he's a big Steph Curry fan but also praised IT, marvelling at what he's accomplishing this year. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 5, 2017

