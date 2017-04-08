Stoke City Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

The timing is right for Liverpool to visit Stoke City.

The Reds will take on the Potters on Saturday at bet365 Stadium in the Premier League. Liverpool hopes to rebound from Wednesday’s disappointing draw with Bournemouth by beating Stoke City for fourth time in five visits to its once-intimidating home stadium.

Liverpool is in third place in the Premier League standings with seven games remaining in the season. Stoke City is in 12th place and is reeling amid a three-game Premier League losing streak.

Here’s how to watch Stoke City vs. Liverpool online.

When: Saturday, April 8, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com