Premier League

Stoke City Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

by on Sat, Apr 8, 2017 at 6:30AM
302

The timing is right for Liverpool to visit Stoke City.

The Reds will take on the Potters on Saturday at bet365 Stadium in the Premier League. Liverpool hopes to rebound from Wednesday’s disappointing draw with Bournemouth by beating Stoke City for fourth time in five visits to its once-intimidating home stadium.

Liverpool is in third place in the Premier League standings with seven games remaining in the season. Stoke City is in 12th place and is reeling amid a three-game Premier League losing streak.

Here’s how to watch Stoke City vs. Liverpool online.

When: Saturday, April 8, at 10 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN