The 10 Most Overrated NFL Draft Prospects With 2017 Event Approaching

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 NFL Draft is a little more than a week away and the hype train is going full steam.

Don’t believe the hype with every player, though. Some are projected to be drafted in the first round, even though they shouldn’t be. And some are virtually guaranteed to be drafted in the top 10, even though there’s reason to believe they won’t live up to the lofty expectations that come with being selected so high.

The Sports Daily identified 10 NFL draft prospects who are overrated. In other words, teams might want to think twice before reaching for these guys early.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images