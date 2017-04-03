These Classic Video Game Levels Have Been Making Us Miserable For Years

Share this:

Some video games are remembered for being enjoyable, while some are remembered for being infuriating. And some games are remembered for eliciting both emotions.

MuchGames recently surveyed more than 2,000 gamers to get their opinons on various aspects of classic gaming, including which classic video game levels they hated the most. As the list shows, some games that are considered among the greatest in history also are responsible for some of the industry’s most hated levels.

Graphic courtesy of MuchGames

Sunken Ghost Ship certainly was a pain, with an abundance of circling Boos and Yoshi coins that were especially difficult to locate. Here’s a reminder for those of you who enjoy revisiting the pains of your youth.

Our choice, however, unquestionably is the Water Temple from “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.”

In addition to being frustratingly difficult and cumbersome, the temple had a built-in flaw that made it impossible to progress further in the game. Given that “Ocarina” is considered by many to be the greatest game of all time, a glitch that forces you restart the game halfway through is both hateable and unforgivable.

If you’re wondering where the hoverbike level from “Battletoads” is, you’re not alone. It made our list of the most frustrating driving levels in non-driving games.