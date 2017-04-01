Look Back On When Sonic, Mario Were Equals In Bitter Video Game Rivalry

Share this:

Asking someone to pick their favorite video game today is like asking them to pick their favorite food, in that you could get a different answer every time. If you narrow it down to classic games, though, you might have some better luck.

MuchGames recently surveyed the opinions of over 2,000 gamers on various aspects of classic gaming, including which classic video games they love the most. A lot of familiar faces populate the top-1o list, with one classic dark horse — or toad — sneaking into one of the final spots.

Graphic courtesy of MuchGames

It warms our hearts to see “Battletoads” still getting love more than 25 years after its release. There’s not much room for argument with this list, though we’re partial to “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.” Still, “Super Mario World” is an absolute classic, and worthy of claiming the top spot.

Video game publishers these days seem to be stressing realism more than ever. But it’s worth noting that among the games in this list, the main characters include an ultra-fast blue hedgehog, a pair of monkeys constantly bent on revenge, a couple of acrobatic plumbers whose mustaches never change and a heroic elf whose been reincarnated more times than we can count.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Hamish Duncan