‘Thursday Night Football’ Games Reportedly Have New Streaming Home

“Thursday Night Football” reportedly has a new online home.

Amazon will be the new streaming home of the Thursday night games on CBS and NBC for the 2017 season, according to The Wall Street Journal and Sports Business Journal. The company paid $50 million for rights to stream the 10 games, according to the reports, which is much higher than the $10 million Twitter paid for last season’s streaming rights.

Unlike last season, though, the streams won’t be free. Instead, you’ll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime account in order to watch the games, according to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal. Ourand also reported Amazon won the streaming rights over Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

