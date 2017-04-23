Stranded Kitten Gets Saved After Officials Block Off Busy Highway

Share this:

Every once in a while, everyone needs to stop what they’re doing, and make sure kittens are okay.

At least, that’s how things seem to work in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

A video posted to Facebook by Gulf News on Thursday shows members of the UAE Capital’s Civil Defense team rescuing a black kitten from a free way. The team blocked off the road after its operation room received a call about the kitten in distress Thursday morning, according to Gulf News.

This wasn’t some ordinary street closing, however.

Known as Salam Street, the road reportedly is the longest in the UAE, as it connects multiple major cities. With the help of Abu Dhabi Traffic Police, the defense team was able to block off four of the road’s eight lanes.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.