Tony Romo Shows Impressive Basketball Skills While Joining Mavericks For Day

The newest Dallas Maverick apparently is a two-sport athlete.

Well, on one shot at least.

The Mavericks are using their home finale Tuesday as a chance to honor recently retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback/new CBS analyst Tony Romo. Among the things Romo participated in was the shootaround earlier in the day, and he put on quite the show on one particular play.

Thank you #mavs. I'm humbled by your gesture…At least I made one shot today. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

You can check out more videos and photos from the special day in Dallas below.

.@tonyromo heading out to @dallasmavs practice this morning with his son. Tony will suit up for the Mavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/AAuiW0bqQB — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 11, 2017

.@tonyromo takes the court with the @dallasmavs in one of his 1st appearances since moving on from football. 📝:https://t.co/h5UuGuliTJ pic.twitter.com/f7PrQiso5F — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 11, 2017

First look at @tonyromo in a Mavs uniform and in the locker room! Make sure you tune in on TXA21 at 7PM tonight! pic.twitter.com/aIdN95zwOr — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 11, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

H/t Busted Coverage