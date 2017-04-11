NFL

Tony Romo Shows Impressive Basketball Skills While Joining Mavericks For Day

by on Tue, Apr 11, 2017 at 5:15PM
The newest Dallas Maverick apparently is a two-sport athlete.

Well, on one shot at least.

The Mavericks are using their home finale Tuesday as a chance to honor recently retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback/new CBS analyst Tony Romo. Among the things Romo participated in was the shootaround earlier in the day, and he put on quite the show on one particular play.

Thank you #mavs. I'm humbled by your gesture…At least I made one shot today.

A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on

You can check out more videos and photos from the special day in Dallas below.

