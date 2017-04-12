Uber Policy Chief Rachel Whetstone Is Latest Executive To Leave Company

Share this:

Tweet







The line of people leaving Uber just keeps growing and growing.

Rachel Whetstone, Uber’s global policy and communications chief, has left the company, Recode reported Tuesday. Whetstone is the latest high-profile executive to leave the ride-hailing service, joining the likes of former president Jeff Jones and former vice president of product and growth Ed Baker.

Jill Hazelbaker, Whetstone’s debuty, will now serve as senior vie president of policy and communications, according to a memo Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sent to employees, which was first obtained by Recode.

“I wanted to let you know that Rachel Whetstone, who heads up policy and communications globally, has decided to leave Uber,” Kalanick wrote. “Since joining in 2015, Rachel has blown us all away with her ability to get stuff done. She is a force of nature, an extraordinary talent and an amazing player-coach who has built a first-class organization.”

According to Recode’s sources, tensions reportedly had flared between Whetstone and Kalanick amid the company’s recent string of turmoil and bad publicity. But despite the supposed drama, Whetstone, like Kalanick, only had positive things to say about her time with Uber.

“I am incredibly proud of the team that we’ve built — and that just as when I left Google, a strong and brilliant woman will be taking my place,” Whetstone told Recode. “I joined Uber because I love the product — and that love is as strong today as it was when I booked my very first ride six years ago.”

Although executives and investors seem to be at odds with Uber’s culture, it doesn’t appear the company is in any real danger of losing customers. A recent survey found over 90 percent of millennials said they wouldn’t delete the company’s app, despite its recent scandals.

Thumbnail photo via Uber