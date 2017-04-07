Uber Driver Somehow Keeps Cool As Rider Threatens To Accuse Him Of Rape

Share this:

Being an Uber driver isn’t as easy as some make it out to be, something one New York driver knows all too well.

A video uploaded to YouTube on Monday by MALI music shows an Uber driver in New York dealing with a woman threatening to accuse him of rape and assault, despite neither happening. The woman’s frustration appears to have arisen from asking the driver for an iPhone charger, which he said he didn’t have. (Warning: This video contains explicit language.)

Fortunately, the woman appears to have taken her last Uber ride, according to the New York Post.

“The behavior in this video is abusive and completely unacceptable,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement, via the Post. “As our Community Guidelines make clear, this will not be tolerated by anyone who uses Uber. … The rider’s account has been banned and Uber is looking into this incident.”

Neither the passenger nor the driver have been identified.