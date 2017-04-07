Watch Conor McGregor Take His Boxing Training Outside To Driveway

Share this:

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. still haven’t signed a deal despite there being plenty of talk about the two megastars throwing down inside of a boxing ring. Thus, there’s a chance the superfight never happens.

But McGregor has been training as if the fight is on, according to his boxing coach, John Kavanagh. And there’s some video evidence — courtesy of The Notorious’ Instagram page — to back up that claim.

McGregor posted the following videos Friday, as pointed out by Busted Coverage.

Schooling drills in the sunshine with my brother @rushammer! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Helping Artem prepare for his next K.O victory in 2 weeks time! He will be the first Russian UFC World Champion. He has been with me from the very start. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Unfortunately, we don’t know whether McGregor went full Terrell Owens and did crunches in his driveway.

