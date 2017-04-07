Watch Conor McGregor Take His Boxing Training Outside To Driveway

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. still haven’t signed a deal despite there being plenty of talk about the two megastars throwing down inside of a boxing ring. Thus, there’s a chance the superfight never happens.
But McGregor has been training as if the fight is on, according to his boxing coach, John Kavanagh. And there’s some video evidence — courtesy of The Notorious’ Instagram page — to back up that claim.
McGregor posted the following videos Friday, as pointed out by Busted Coverage.
Unfortunately, we don’t know whether McGregor went full Terrell Owens and did crunches in his driveway.
