Watch Jon Lester Discuss Return To Boston Ahead Of Cubs-Red Sox Series

Former Red Sox pitcher and current Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester will make his much anticipated return to Fenway Park Friday for the first time since being traded by the Red Sox.

Lester will not pitch in the three-game series but he talked about coming back to Boston before game one of the series. Lester admitted that he did get lost on his way to the visitors clubhouse coming to the ballpark.

To hear more from Lester, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images