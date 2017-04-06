Watch Rob Gronkowski’s Absolutely Dreadful Attempt At Freestyle Rapping

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski is one of the most dominant offensive players in the NFL, but the New England Patriots tight end hasn’t limited himself to the football field as of late.

Gronkowski has tried his hand on a number of different platforms this offseason, including a movie set, NASCAR track and even WrestleMania.

While Gronk held his own in those arenas, it’s safe to say he doesn’t have a future in music. The four-time Pro Bowl selection tried to freestyle over The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize,” and his rap skills aren’t exactly up to par.

You can hear Gronk’s verse in the video below.

Gronk should probably leave the rhyming to actual emcees and stick to hauling in touchdown passes.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

h/t BustedCoverage