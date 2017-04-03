Watch Robert Kraft Return Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jerseys To Patriots QB

Share this:

Tweet







Tom Brady’s two stolen Super Bowl jerseys finally have been returned to their rightful owner.

The New England Patriots on Monday tweeted a video of team owner Robert Kraft returning Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX and LI jerseys to the quarterback.

They're back! Robert Kraft presents Tom Brady with the jerseys he wore in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/0AsuqS1j3Z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 3, 2017

The jerseys, which went missing after each of the Patriots’ last two Super Bowl championships, were recovered last month in Mexico, with the FBI leading the search party. Kraft released a statement thanking the U.S. and Mexican authorities for their assistance.

Monday will be an eventful day for Brady, who also is set to visit Fenway Park. The Boston Red Sox will honor the Super Bowl champion Patriots in a ceremony ahead of their season-opening matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Brady reportedly will be among the players in attendance.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Dion Lewis part of #Patriots group walking out with Lombardi Trophies for #RedSox #OpeningDay ceremony — Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) April 3, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images