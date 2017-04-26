Waymo To Begin Testing Self-Driving Cars With Consumers In Phoenix

Share this:

Tweet







Companies seemingly take turns in leading the autonomous-vehicle revolution on a daily basis. Now, it might be Waymo’s time to shine.

Formerly known as Google Car Project, the Alphabet-run Waymo is allowing residents in Phoenix to sign up to use its self-driving vehicles in a ride-hailing service, Bloomberg reports. Furthermore, Waymo is bolstering its fleet with 500 Chrysler Pacifica minivans, which it already has tested on public roads with employees and contractors as testers.

But in allowing average consumers to experience the service, Waymo could gain valuable data on a technology its been researching for nearly a decade.

“We’re at the point when it’s really important to find how real people, outside the Google environment, will use this technology,” Waymo CEO John Krafcik said, via Bloomberg. “Our goal is that they will use this for all their transportation needs.”

Initial users of the service will be able to book the vehicles for free via an app. However, money eventually will enter the equation, according to Krafcik, via Bloomberg. Waymo is signing up people with diverse backgrounds and transportation needs.

Uber, one of Waymo’s potential rivals, also has been looking for ways to revolutionize ride services, but apparently has slightly grander plans on its mind. The company announced in Dallas on Tuesday that it plans to operate a fleet of flying taxis in Dallas-Fort Worth and Dubai by 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Waymo