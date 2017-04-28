While You Were Sleeping: Kawhi Leonard Powers Spurs Past Grizzlies

Share this:

While you were sleeping, the San Antonio Spurs continued their playoff dominance.

Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker combined for 56 points as the Spurs defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals, where they’ll square off against the Houston Rockets in what should be a devastating matchup among Texas titans.



Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images