While You Were Sleeping: Kawhi Leonard Powers Spurs Past Grizzlies

While you were sleeping, the San Antonio Spurs continued their playoff dominance.
Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker combined for 56 points as the Spurs defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals, where they’ll square off against the Houston Rockets in what should be a devastating matchup among Texas titans.
What else did you miss Thursday night? NESN.com’s Rachel Holt catches you up in the video above presented by Bedgear.
Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images
