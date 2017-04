Share this:

While you were sleeping, Yoenis Cespedes went deep not once, not twice, but three times.

The New York Mets slugger hit three home runs as his team clobbered the Philadelphia Phillies 14-4 in a National League East showdown.

So what else did you miss on Tuesday night? NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps the night that was in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

