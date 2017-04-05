Why Dana White Feels Obligated To Make Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Fight

Share this:

Even the biggest skeptic is becoming a believer.

A fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. once felt like a pipe dream, but it now seems inevitable. UFC president Dana White even went so far as to say Wednesday during an interview with Colin Cowherd that he almost feels obligated to make the fight a reality.

“It’s a fight that people do want to see,” White said. “It’s intriguing, and obviously it’s a fight that Conor wants because financially it’s going to be massive for him.

“This kid steps up. He’ll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime,” White added. “A lot of people say it, very few really mean it. Conor McGregor, I call him ‘The Unicorn,’ man. I’ve never dealt with a kid like this.

“So for him to have this kind of opportunity, to make this kind of money, this type of a fight that people are so interested in worldwide, I almost feel like I have to make it.”

McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, said earlier in the day he believes the superfight will happen at some point this year and that the UFC superstar is training as if “it’s on.”

Perhaps the boxing match officially will be on soon enough, especially with White, who once said he had a better chance of being Tom Brady’s backup with the New England Patriots, now on-board with the whole thing.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images