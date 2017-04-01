WWE WrestleMania 33 Set Is Ready, And It Looks Absolutely Breathtaking

Share this:

Before you whine and complain about “sticking to sports,” you might want to give the WrestleMania 33 set a quick look. Because you don’t have to be a WWE fan to think the set is pretty incredible.

WrestleMania weekend got off to a heck of a start Friday with the Hall of Fame ceremony, and fans who stayed up for it all were treated to a special sneak peak at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium before Sunday’s pay-per-view, courtesy of The New Day.

In a matter of hours, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, John Cena and more will step inside the squared circle at the biggest professional wrestling event of the year. And what a squared circle it will be.