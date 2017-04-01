WWE

WWE WrestleMania 33 Set Is Ready, And It Looks Absolutely Breathtaking

Apr 1, 2017
Before you whine and complain about “sticking to sports,” you might want to give the WrestleMania 33 set a quick look. Because you don’t have to be a WWE fan to think the set is pretty incredible.

WrestleMania weekend got off to a heck of a start Friday with the Hall of Fame ceremony, and fans who stayed up for it all were treated to a special sneak peak at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium before Sunday’s pay-per-view, courtesy of The New Day.

Enjoy.

In a matter of hours, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, John Cena and more will step inside the squared circle at the biggest professional wrestling event of the year. And what a squared circle it will be.

