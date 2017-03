Share this:

Everyone’s talking about Goldberg versus Brock Lesnar, but there’s so much more to WrestleMania 33.

Mike Wendt and Liam Stryker visit NESN’s Studio D for the pilot episode of “That Wrestling Show,” breaking down every match on Sunday’s card, as well as reliving their favorite WrestleManias from years past.

Watch the entire show in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@WWE