12 Colts Rookies, One Indy 500 Winner Do Their Best To Fit Into Selfie

The Indianapolis 500 is just around the corner, which means Indianapolis Colts rookies soon will experience their new city during one of the biggest annual auto races in the world.

And it appears they already are enjoying the buildup.

Twelve new Colts were at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, and the internet has proof thanks to a selfie by reigning Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi.

Well, a few of the rookies didn’t make the cut for the selfie. But they sure did try.

Maybe a selfie stick could have helped.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images