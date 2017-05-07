2017 NASCAR Talladega Live Stream: Watch GEICO 500 Online

Share this:

Tweet







It might be hard to believe, but the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is about to run its 10th race of the 2017 season, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The famous 2.66-mile oval in Alabama often produces restrictor-plate racing that’s as entertaining as it is chaotic, with drivers often going three-wide, sometimes even four-wide.

Coming off his victory at Richmond International Raceway on Sunday, Joey Logano will attempt to win his second consecutive race, although this time he’ll look to earn one that actually counts toward the NASCAR playoffs. He’ll face a stiff challenge from Dale Earnhardt Jr., who’ll be vying for his seventh checkered flag at Talladega.

Here’s how to watch the race online:

When: Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Glenn Andrews/USA TODAY Sports Images