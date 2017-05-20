2017 Preakness Live Stream: Watch Triple Crown Horse Race Online

Share this:

Always will have company if he wins the 2017 Preakness Stakes.

The Kentucky Derby winner can position himself for a triple crown Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., by winning the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes. If Always Dreaming succeeds, racing fans will join him in imagining his place in history between Saturday and June 10 when the Belmont Stakes take place.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 Preakness Stakes online.

When: Sunday, May 21, at 6:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images