Alexander Gustafsson will never forget UFC Fight Night 109 in Stockholm.

After knocking out Glover Teixeira in the card’s main event, the Swedish fighter got down on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend.

And for what it’s worth, the knockout of Teixeira was a pretty impressive highlight, too.

So on one special night, Gustafsson picked up two big victories.

Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images