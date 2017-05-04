Between The Tackles: Bold Predictions For Patriots’ 2017 Rookie Class

Share this:

After breaking down Derek Rivers’ potential impact Monday on “The Football Word,” NESN.com examined the rest of the New England Patriots’ rookie class Thursday in the latest episode of “Between the Tackles.”

Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava broke down the strengths and limitations of tackles Antonio Garcia and Conor McDermott, recapped the unexpected rise of wide receiver Austin Carr and explained why the Patriots gave undrafted linebacker Harvey Langi so much guaranteed money.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images