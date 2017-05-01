The Football Word: Breaking Down Patriots’ Small 2017 NFL Draft Class

Share this:

The New England Patriots came out of the 2017 NFL Draft with the smallest class in franchise history. There’s a reason the Patriots still are earning high marks from draft analysts for their selections, however.

The Patriots got good perceived value in defensive ends Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise Jr. and offensive tackles Antonio Garcia and Conor McDermott. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox break down the Patriots’ draft class on this week’s “The Football Word” show. They also discuss the Patriots’ stacked undrafted free agent haul.

Watch the entire show above.

