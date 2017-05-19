Browns’ Myles Garrett Signs Rookie Contract With Unexpected Musical Backing

Share this:

Myles Garrett has every reason to belt out a song, now that he’s officially on the Cleveland Browns’ payroll.

The Browns defensive end signed his rookie contract Friday, and team cameras were on hand to witness the moment the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft officially became a pro. Rather than sign his deal in silence, Garrett had Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose” playing in the background.

Why a 21-year-old would-be quarteback eater would choose a mid-1990s ballad for his signing song is puzzling, but here it is anyway.

.@Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” was @MylesLGarrett’s song of choice for his signing … 👻: OfficialBrowns pic.twitter.com/385vbXwqAy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2017

Garrett’s four-year contract will make him a rich young man, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Browns signed No. 1 pick Myles Garrett to a 4-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $30.4M with a signing bonus of $20.25M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2017

With that money, he can buy all the roses or Seal albums he’d ever want.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images