Browns’ Myles Garrett Signs Rookie Contract With Unexpected Musical Backing

Myles Garrett has every reason to belt out a song, now that he’s officially on the Cleveland Browns’ payroll.
The Browns defensive end signed his rookie contract Friday, and team cameras were on hand to witness the moment the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft officially became a pro. Rather than sign his deal in silence, Garrett had Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose” playing in the background.
Why a 21-year-old would-be quarteback eater would choose a mid-1990s ballad for his signing song is puzzling, but here it is anyway.
Garrett’s four-year contract will make him a rich young man, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
With that money, he can buy all the roses or Seal albums he’d ever want.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP