Bubba Wallace Among NASCAR Xfinity Drivers Taking Over Philadelphia

NASCAR’s headquarters are in Florida, but you might’ve been fooled if you were in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

That’s because the City of Brotherly Love was ground zero for a full-blown NASCAR Xfinity Series takeover.

For the second year in a row, according to NASCAR, the sport was celebrated in the city, which is the home of Xfinity Series sponsor Comcast’s headquarters. The event was meant to generate buzz for upcoming races at Pocono Raceway and Dover International Speedway, both of which are close in proximity to Philadelphia.

Among those participating in the festivities was Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., who found time to mess around with virtual reality and, of course, a Philly cheesesteak.

A common theme during the takeover was the transforming of the city’s streets into urban victory lanes and pit rows.

Drivers also dropped by local eateries to help with things such as serving ice cream, or making pretzels.

Honestly, it’s tough to believe people enjoyed these guys either handling their food or ripping burnouts outside their bedroom widows. But NASCAR could use all the fans it can get right now, so Tuesday’s celebration ultimately was for a good cause.