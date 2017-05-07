Canelo Alvarez Defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Will Fight GGG Next

Share this:

UPDATE: Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin made it official after Alvarez’s rout of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday night.

The fight that boxing fans have been waiting for will happen September 16, as Alvarez will fight the undefeated Golovkin for the middleweight championship. A location has not yet been set for the bout.

The biggest fight in boxing has been made. 9/16 #CaneloGGG Middleweight Championship Fight pic.twitter.com/0cZ8lnXbgi — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) May 7, 2017

Canelo Alvarez dominated his 164.5-pound catchweight fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez (49-1-1) was able to land all the punches that he wanted, routinely punishing Chavez Jr.’s body, before hitting his face with lethal combinations. Alvarez’s jab was a thing of beauty Saturday night, as he used it to get off the ropes and to finish the devastating onslaughts that he unleashed on Chavez Jr.

Chavez Jr. only landed 71 punches in the fight.

In the end, Alvarez won by unanimous decision (120-108, 120-108, 120-108), and likely will face Gennady Golovkin next.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images