Celtics Fans Will Love Markelle Fultz Calling Out LeBron James In 2013 Tweet

Boston’s love affair with Markelle Fultz is in full bloom after the Celtics won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

And in case C’s fans need another reason to like the projected top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft: He apparently doesn’t like LeBron James.

As pundits and fans alike projected Boston as the likely landing spot for Fultz, a (very) old tweet resurfaced of the ex-Washington guard apparently hating on King James.

Shut up lebron https://t.co/sROEDZxLt8 — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) June 19, 2013

The Celtics had a bitter rivalry with James and the Miami Heat back when this tweet was posted in 2013, so this a great way for Fultz to endear himself to Celtics fans.

Fultz apparently also had issue with Ray Allen, who famously spurned Boston to join Miami after the 2012 season.

We should note that Fultz is 18 years old, we means he posted these videos when he was just 14. But C’s fans don’t discriminate when it comes to fellow LeBron haters — especially if those haters happen to be potentially franchise-altering guards who very well could wind up battling James in Celtic green.

