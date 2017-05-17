NBA Mock Draft 2017: How Lottery Results Change First-Round Pick Predictions

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will pick No. 1 overall for the first time in the NBA Draft Lottery era (1985 to the present) after winning Tuesday night’s lottery, beating out rivals the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

The C’s have plenty of options with this pick. Unlike most lottery teams, Boston is close to being a legitimate NBA Finals contender. The Celtics will host Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night, so it’s possible they could trade the No. 1 pick for another star player rather than add an unproven prospect to the mix.

This draft is loaded with high-end talent, though, and passing on a potential franchise building block in Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball could be a huge mistake.

Here’s our 13th 2017 NBA mock draft of the season.

1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Philadelphia 76ers (via Sacramento Kings): Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

4. Phoenix Suns: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

5. Sacramento Kings (via Philadelphia 76ers): De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

6. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

8. New York Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

9. Dallas Mavericks: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

11. Charlotte Hornets: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

12. Detroit Pistons: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

13. Denver Nuggets: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

16. Chicago Bulls: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

17. Milwaukee Bucks: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

18. Indiana Pacers: P.J. Dozier, SG, South Carolina

19. Atlanta Hawks: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

23. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

24. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

25. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via Los Angeles Clippers): Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

29. San Antonio Spurs: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Jordan Bell, C, Oregon

