Celtics Vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoff Schedule: Eastern Conference Finals Dates, Times, TV Info

The time finally is here.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards in Game 7 of their second-round NBA playoff series and will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. The Cavaliers swept the Toronto Raptors in their second-round series and have yet to lose a game in the NBA playoffs.

The Cavaliers went 3-1 against the Celtics during the regular season, and now will face them in a best-of-seven series with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Here’s the schedule for the Celtics vs. Cavaliers Eastern Conference finals playoff matchup. All times listed are Eastern.

Game 1: Wednesday, May 17, at TD Garden, 8:30 p.m. (TV: TNT)

Game 2: Friday, May 19, at TD Garden, 8:30 p.m. (TV; TNT)

Game 3: Sunday, May 21, at Quicken Loans Arena, 8:30 p.m. (TV: TNT)

Game 4: Tuesday, May 23, at Quicken Loans Arena, 8: 30 p.m. (TV: TNT)

*-Game 5: Thursday, May 25, at TD Garden. 8:30 p.m. (TV: TNT)

*-Game 6: Saturday, May 27, at Quicken Loans Arena, 8:30 p.m. (TV: TNT)

*-Game 7: Monday, May 29, at TD Garden, 8:30 p.m. (TV: TNT)

*if necessary

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images