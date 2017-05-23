Celtics vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics pulled off the greatest upset in the NBA playoffs over the last 20 years with a Game 3 win over the Cavs in Cleveland on Sunday night.

Boston now trails 2-1 in the Eastern Conference finals, and it will need another amazing effort to even the series before it heads back to Boston for Game 5.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 4 online.

When: Tuesday, May 23, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images