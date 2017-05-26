NBA

Charles Barkley Omits LeBron James From His Top-Five All-Time NBA Players List

Fri, May 26, 2017
LeBron James’ postseason feats haven’t impressed Charles Barkley enough to join the kings of his court.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT NBA analyst left James off his list of the top five players in NBA history Thursday, despite having watched the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar overtake Michael Jordan as the all-time leading scorer in the NBA playoffs.

Barkley preferred (in order) Jordan, Oscar Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell over James, whom he ranks alongside Kobe Bryant among the NBA’s greatest-ever players.

Moving up Barkley’s list almost certainly isn’t on James’ agenda. In fact, after passing Jordan and leading Cleveland past the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, James told reporters he sets out to impact games through his overall play, rather than through scoring alone.

