LeBron James Gives Great Response To Breaking Michael Jordan’s Playoff Scoring Record

BOSTON — LeBron James is a great scorer, but that skill alone is not what makes him one of the top 10 players in NBA history.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward has an unmatched blend of physical talents and smarts. He rebounds like a center, passes as well as a point guard and comes up clutch when his team needs it most.

Even after breaking Michael Jordan’s all-time playoff scoring record against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night, James talked about his overall game being more important than scoring.

“I think the biggest thing for me sitting here (Thursday) after breaking the all-time scoring record in playoff history is that I did it just being me. I don’t have to score the ball to make an impact in the basketball game,” James said after the Cavaliers clinched its third consecutive NBA Finals berth with a 135-102 victory.

“That was my mindset when I started playing the game. I was like, ‘if I’m not scoring the ball, how can I still make an impact on the game?’ It’s carried me all the way to this point now, and it’s going to carry me for the rest of my career because scoring is not No. 1 on my agenda.”

James put his all-around skill set on full display in Game 5.

He scored a game-high 35 points to go along with eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in just 35 minutes. James is averaging 32.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists in the playoffs. His defense, as usual, also has been superb.

Jordan probably was a better pure scorer than James. MJ and Wilt Chamberlain are the only players ever to average 30-plus points per game in a career. But there’s no question James is a more well-rounded player than Jordan. He’s a triple-double threat every night and impacts nearly every facet of the game, both of offensively and defensively, in a positive way.

Breaking this scoring record is quite impressive, but James’ real value goes way beyond scoring.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images