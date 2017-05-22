Check Out What Chase Elliott, Other Drivers Will Look Like In ‘Cars 3’

Share this:

Race fans already knew they’d hear some familiar voices in the upcoming Pixar movie “Cars 3,” and they now know what characters those voices will be coming out of.

NASCAR tweeted four GIFs on Monday what some of its rising stars will look like in the animated film.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney are set to appear in the movie, as well as Xfinity Series racer Darrell “Bubba” Wallace.

Although the four NASCAR drivers are some of the more popular stars in the sport, we wouldn’t be surprised if they have a bit of a mean streak in “Cars 3.” The trailers for the film revealed that Lightening McQueen is fighting to stay relevant in racing, likely getting forced out by the rise of young guns, such as Elliott, Suarez, Blaney and Wallace.