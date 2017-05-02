Watch Chris Sale Throw Behind Manny Machado In First Inning Of Red Sox-Orioles Game

Share this:

It appears the bad blood between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles isn’t going anywhere.

After Orioles starter Dylan Bundy drilled Mookie Betts during Monday night’s game at Fenway Park, Red Sox ace Chris Sale appeared to send a message during the first inning of Tuesday night’s game.

Manny Machado stepped to the plate, and Sale sent a 98-mph fastball sailing behind the Orioles third baseman.

Umpires immediately issued warnings to both benches, and Sale eventually struck out Machado to end the inning.

The feud began April 21 when Machado injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia with a spikes-high slide at Camden Yards. Two days later, Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw a fastball near Machado’s head and was ejected from the game. Barnes served a four-game suspension for the incident.

