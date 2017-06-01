Draymond Green Says LeBron James Can Be GOAT, But It Will Cost Him

Share this:

Tweet







Draymond Green might not like LeBron James, but he’s willing to admit the Cleveland Cavaliers forward is the greatest basketball player of all time — well, sort of.

The Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are set to duel in their third straight NBA Finals, and Green went on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday with teammate Stephen Curry to discuss the much-anticipated rubber match with the Cavs.

During the interview, Green was asked where he’d rank James in the pantheon of basketball greats, and the Warriors All-Star forward tried his best to compliment James.

"He can have [greatest player of all-time title], he just can't have this ring!" – @Money23Green on LeBron's legacy and the 2017 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/G2eO0ByZAI — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 31, 2017

“It don’t really matter,” Green said. “He can have that title. He just can’t have this ring. That’s our goal. Our goal isn’t to make everyone say, ‘Hey, LeBron is the greatest of all-time.’ More power to him. Go ahead! At the end of the day, it’s all subjective anyways.”

Green tried his best. After all, we’re sure he’s still upset the Warriors blew a 3-1 series lead during last year’s NBA Finals, due in large part to his suspension from Game 5.

The 2017 NBA Finals begin Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images