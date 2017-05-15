Eddie Lacy’s Monday Weigh-In Earned Seahawks Running Back Nice Payday

Share this:

Tweet







Eddie Lacy pocketed more than $50,000 on Monday just by stepping on a scale.

The burly running back has dealt with weight problems throughout his NFL career, prompting the Seattle Seahawks to insert a weight clause into the contract Lacy signed earlier this offseason. If he weighed less than 255 pounds on May 15, he’d earn a $50,000 bonus.

According to his agency, Lacy hit that mark with two pounds to spare.

Lacy isn’t out of the woods yet, though, as the Seahawks want him to drop an additional 10 pounds before the start of the regular season. He can earn another $55,000 by weighing less than 250 pounds in June and an additional $55,000 by being below 245 in August.

Before signing with Seattle, Lacy spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards in each of the first two. The 2016 campaign was the least productive of his NFL career, as an ankle injury limited him to just five games.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images