Elon Musk’s Boring Company Has Wild Plans For Future Tunnel Systems

The future according to Elon Musk is, if nothing else, pretty fun to think about.

Among the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s lesser-known entities is The Boring Company, which he founded in late 2016. While speaking during a TEDTalk on Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia, Musk presented a video that gave the public its clearest image yet of what The Boring Company hopes to achieve.

Essentially, Musk envisions a future where cars can travel on shuttles through an elaborate network of underground tunnels. Furthermore, the company claims the shuttles could carry vehicles at speeds as high as 124 mph.

Clearly, a project of this magnitude still is far off, and Musk doesn’t appear to be in a rush to accelerate it. During the TEDTalk, Musk said he spends about two to three percent of his time on The Boring Company, according to TechCrunch.

Still, the tech mogul has to be admired for his ambition, as he clearly isn’t messing around with his plans for future travel or human-computer synchronization.